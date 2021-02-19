 Skip to main content
Robert Reeder
Northwood-Robert Reeder, 74, of Northwood died Thursday, February 18, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Rochester, MN.

Funeral arrangements are pending with Conner Colonial Chapel, 1008 1st Ave. S., Northwood. (641)324-1543. ColonialChapels.com

