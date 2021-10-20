 Skip to main content
Robert Pals

BELMOND-Robert Pals, 95, of Belmond passed away on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond. Burial will be in the Alexander Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral home on Saturday.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa 50421, 641-444-3248

