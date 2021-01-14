Robert Mayer
Stacyville-Robert Mayer died on Sunday, January 10, 2021 at the Stacyville Community Nursing Home.
Private Family Services will be held on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Visitation Catholic Church. Burial will be at Visitation Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Champion Funeral Home, 641-732-3706
