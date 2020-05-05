Robert M. Gram
Robert M. Gram

Robert M. Gram

BELMOND - Robert M. Gram, 98 of Belmond passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 at Iowa Specialty Hospital Belmond.

Due to Governor Reynolds' current declaration for limiting attendance at public gatherings, services for Robert will be held at a later date. Thank you for your understanding.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa 50421, 641-444-3248.

