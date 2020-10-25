Robert Leonard Kimball

Clear Lake – Robert Leonard Kimball, 96, of Ventura, died Friday, October 23, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 30, 2020, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. Inurnment will be at Memorial Park at a later date.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home where masks will be required.

