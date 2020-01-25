Robert Leist
ROWAN, IOWA - Robert Leist, 79, of Rowan, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the Iowa Specialty Hospital in Belmond.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, January 27, 2020 at United Church of Rowan, 811 Pesch Street in Rowan. Burial will take place at Graceland Cemetery in Rowan.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 3:30 PM to 5:30 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond, and continue one hour prior to services at the church on Monday.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa 50421, 641-444-3248.

