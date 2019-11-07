Robert O. Langfald
You have free articles remaining.
MASON CITY – Robert O. Langfald, 88 of Mason City, formerly of Forest City, died Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Lake Mills Care Center. Visitation will be 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at Cataldo Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 N. Clark St., Forest City; a funeral service will follow at 5 p.m. with Pastor Kevin Olson of Bethel Lutheran Brethren Church of Joice officiating. A light reception will follow the funeral service. Burial will be held in Madison Township Cemetery on Monday, Nov. 11, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Robert Langfald memorial fund in care of the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.