MASON CITY – Robert O. Langfald, 88 of Mason City, formerly of Forest City, died Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Lake Mills Care Center. Visitation will be 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at Cataldo Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 N. Clark St., Forest City; a funeral service will follow at 5 p.m. with Pastor Kevin Olson of Bethel Lutheran Brethren Church of Joice officiating. A light reception will follow the funeral service. Burial will be held in Madison Township Cemetery on Monday, Nov. 11, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Robert Langfald memorial fund in care of the family.

