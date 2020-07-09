Robert L. Hayungs
Robert L. Hayungs

CLEAR LAKE, IA - Robert "Bob" L. Hayungs, 80, of Clear Lake, IA, died, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at his home in Clear Lake, IA. Funeral arrangements are being completed with the Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA. 641-444-4474.

