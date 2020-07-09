Robert L. Hayungs

Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

CLEAR LAKE, IA - Robert "Bob" L. Hayungs, 80, of Clear Lake, IA, died, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at his home in Clear Lake, IA. Funeral arrangements are being completed with the Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA. 641-444-4474.