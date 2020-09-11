 Skip to main content
Robert L. Broghammer D.D.S.
Robert L. Broghammer D.D.S.

Robert L. Broghammer D.D.S.

CLEAR LAKE - Robert L. Broghammer D.D.S., 79, of Clear Lake, died Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.

Arrangements are pending at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.

