Robert K. Wilcox
MASON CITY: Robert K. Wilcox, 72, of Mason City, died on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at the MeryOne Medical Center of North Iowa. A Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Interment will be held in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family of Robert Wilcox. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
