Robert John Shreckengost, 72, of Sheffield, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at his home in Sheffield.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, February 15, 2020, at First United Methodist Church in Sheffield. A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2020, at First United Methodist Church in Sheffield. Burial will take place in the Hillside Cemetery in Sheffield. The Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home of Hampton is assisting Robert's family.

