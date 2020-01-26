Robert Jensen Sr.
Robert Jensen Sr.

MASON CITY - Robert Jensen Sr., 95, of Sheffield, died Friday, Jan. 24, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City. Arrangements are pending at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.

