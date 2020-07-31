× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Robert J. Welter, 96, passed away on July 21, 2020, at his home surrounded by family.

A masked and socially distanced visitation will be held at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, on Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 4 pm until 6 pm. The Knights of Columbus will pray the Rosary at 5:30 pm, followed by a Scriptural wake service.

A funeral Mass will take place at Epiphany Parish - Holy Family Catholic Church, 714 N. Adams Ave., Mason City at 10:30 am on Monday, August 3.

For those unable to join, a video or livestream of the service will be offered on ColonialChapels.com and https://www.facebook.com/EpiphanyParishMasonCity/.

Memorials can be directed to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.

