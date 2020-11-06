Robert J. Schaffer
CLARION - Robert “Bob” J. Schaffer, 90, of Clarion passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Trinity Regional Medical Center in Fort Dodge.
Memorial services for Robert Schaffer will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Clarion Lighthouse Church of the Nazarene, 1010 Second Street South West, in Clarion with Pastor Dana Wendel officiating.
Those in attendance will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines and encouraged to wear a face covering. www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 602 North Main St., Clarion, Iowa 50525, 515-532-2233
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.