Robert G. Thomas

Robert G. "Bob" Thomas, age 65 of Brookfield, formerly of Mason City, a U.S. Navy Veteran.

Visitation was held Wednesday, October 28th, 3:00pm-8:00pm at Kuratko-Nosek Funeral Home 2447 S. DesPlaines Avenue, North Riverside, IL. Funeral service was 3:00pm. with Military honors at 7:00pm. Cremation Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the American Heart Association would be appreciated.