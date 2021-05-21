NORA SPRINGS-Robert Fred Wilson, 90, of Mason City, died on Friday, May 18, 2021, at the Nora Springs Care Center. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Interment will be held in the Elmwood – St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials can be directed to the family of Robert Wilson. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com