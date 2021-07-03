Robert Dennis Grundel, 42, of St. Ansgar, died Wednesday, June 30, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at St. John's Lutheran Church, rural Osage with Rev. David Werges officiating. Visitation will be July 5 at Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, Northwood from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Casual dress is preferred. Burial will take place at St. John's Cemetery.