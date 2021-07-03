 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Robert Dennis Grundel
0 comments

Robert Dennis Grundel

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Robert Dennis Grundel

Robert Dennis Grundel, 42, of St. Ansgar, died Wednesday, June 30, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at St. John's Lutheran Church, rural Osage with Rev. David Werges officiating. Visitation will be July 5 at Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, Northwood from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Casual dress is preferred. Burial will take place at St. John's Cemetery.

Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, Northwood, 641-324-1121, www.schroederfuneralhomes.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Are some vaccines better than others?

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News