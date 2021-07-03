 Skip to main content
Robert Dean Osgood
Robert Dean Osgood, 97, of St. Ansgar, passed on to be with the Lord at his house Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

A Celebration of Life is being planned for a future date.

Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, St. Ansgar, 641-713-4920, www.schroederfuneralhomes.com.

