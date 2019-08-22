Robert Dean Christiansen
CLEAR LAKE – Robert Dean Christiansen, 75, of Clear Lake, died peacefully Tuesday, August 20, 2019, surrounded by his family at home, after a long battle with cancer.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 26, 2019, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, with Pastor Art Zewert, MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Chaplain, officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Clear Lake VFW Post 4868 Honor Guard. Burial will be at Ell Township Cemetery in Klemme.
Visitation will be from 2:00-4:00 p.m. Sunday, August 25, 2019, at the funeral home in Clear Lake.
Family suggests memorial contributions to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.
