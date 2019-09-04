Robert Dean Adams
Forest City - Robert Dean Adams, 90, of Rockwell City, formerly of Forest City, died Monday, September 2, 2019 at Trinity Hospital in Fort Dodge, Iowa.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Calaldo Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St., Forest City, Iowa 50436
Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday starting at 10:30 A.M. till time of funeral service.
Burial of cremains will be held in Oakland Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to the Robert Adams memorial fund in care of the family.
Arrangements are with Cataldo Schott Funeral Home in Forest City. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.cataldoschottfh.com
