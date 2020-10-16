 Skip to main content
Robert D. "Bob" Inman
Robert D. "Bob" Inman

Robert D. "Bob" Inman

MASON CITY-Robert D. "Bob" Inman, 84, of Mason City, died Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the IOOF Home in Mason City.

Visitation with public viewing will be held Saturday morning, October 17, 2020 from 9:00am until 11:00am at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel.

Should friends desire, memorials may be left in Bob's name in care of Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St, NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com

