BELMOND --- Robert Courson, 76, of Belmond, died Friday, Oct. 11, at Mercy Hospice, Johnston. Services are tentatively set for 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Belmond United Methodist Church. Visitation will tentatively be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at the church, and for an hour prior to the service Friday. Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, is handling funeral arrangements, 641-444-4474.

