Robert "Bob" Wolvers

Robert “Bob” Wolvers, 63, of Hampton, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.

A public visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Thursday, September 26, 2019, at the Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home in Hampton. No other services will be held.

