Robert “Bob” V. Schisel
GARNER – Robert “Bob” V. Schisel, 80, of Garner passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Westview Care Center in Britt.
A memorial service will be held 4:00 P.M., Monday, August 10, 2020 at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner with Rev. Michael Shafer officiating. Inurnment will be at Concord Township Cemetery in Garner with military rites by the Garner Veterans Ceremonial Unit.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral chapel on Monday. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME, 641-923-2841. www.cataldofuneralhome.com.
