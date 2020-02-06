Robert "Bob" Sanger




Britt, Iowa - Robert “Bob” Sanger, 74, of Britt passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Hancock County Health Systems in Britt.

Funeral arrangements are pending at Ewing Funeral Home in Britt.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, IA 50423, 641-843-3839.

