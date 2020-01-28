Robert "Bob" P. Curtis
0 comments

Robert "Bob" P. Curtis

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Robert "Bob" P. Curtis

Robert “Bob” P. Curtis

Robert “Bob” P. Curtis 78, formerly of Mason City, died Friday, January 24, 2020 at the Marshalltown VA home, Marshalltown, Iowa.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 am Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Epiphany Parish, St. Joseph Catholic Church, 302 5th ST. SE, Mason City. Followed by a flag presentation by the Mason City Memorial Association team. Officiating will be Rev. Neil Manternach. Visitation will be Wednesday 4:00 until 8:00 pm, at Fullerton Funeral Home 123 2nd ST SE, Mason City, Iowa. A Knights of Columbus 4th degree Rosary will be held at 7:00 pm, followed by a parish vigil service, conducted by Deacon Mike Byrne on Wednesday. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City.

Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd ST. SE, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-8676, www.Fullertonfh.com, Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes.

To send flowers to the family of Robert Curtis, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 29
Visitation
Wednesday, January 29, 2020
4:00PM-8:00PM
Fullerton Funeral Home in Mason City
123 2nd St. SE
Mason City, IA 50401
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Robert's Visitation begins.
Jan 29
Parish Wake Service
Wednesday, January 29, 2020
7:00PM
Fullerton Funeral Home in Mason City
123 2nd St. SE
Mason City, IA 50401
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Robert's Parish Wake Service begins.
Jan 29
Rosary Service
Wednesday, January 29, 2020
7:00PM
Fullerton Funeral Home in Mason City
123 2nd St. SE
Mason City, IA 50401
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Robert's Rosary Service begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News