Robert “Bob” P. Curtis

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 am Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Epiphany Parish, St. Joseph Catholic Church, 302 5th ST. SE, Mason City. Followed by a flag presentation by the Mason City Memorial Association team. Officiating will be Rev. Neil Manternach. Visitation will be Wednesday 4:00 until 8:00 pm, at Fullerton Funeral Home 123 2nd ST SE, Mason City, Iowa. A Knights of Columbus 4th degree Rosary will be held at 7:00 pm, followed by a parish vigil service, conducted by Deacon Mike Byrne on Wednesday. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City.