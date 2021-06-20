 Skip to main content
Robert "Bob" Lawrence Detra
BILLINGS, MT-Robert Lawrence “Bob” Detra passed away of natural causes at his home in Billings, Montana on June 12, 2021 at age 91. Bob was born in Morton, Wyoming on August 21, 1929 to Ruth and Lawrence Detra.

Per Bob's request, there will not be a memorial service. He will be buried at the Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel, Montana.

Arrangments handled by Heights Family Funeral Home 406-254-2414. Full obituary may be viewed at https://www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries/

