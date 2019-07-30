Robert “Bob” L. Kral
GARNER – Robert “Bob” L. Kral, 80, of Garner, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Thursday, August 1, 2019 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner with Rev. Fr. Jim Dubert officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 P.M., Wednesday at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner with a Scriptural wake service at 4:30 P.M. followed by a Knights of Columbus rosary.
Memorials may be directed to St. Boniface Catholic Church, Garner Fire Department or MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa. Arrangements are with Cataldo Funeral Home. 641-923-2841
