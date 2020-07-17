Robert "Bob" Joynt

(1950-2020)
RAKE - Visitation for Bob, 69, will be held from 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Buffalo Center. A wake service will be held at 5:30 PM following visitation. Due to Co-vid restrictions, a private Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, July 20, 2020, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Interment will be in East Cemetery in Rake. Friends are welcome to join in the funeral procession at approximately 11:30 to East Cemetery in Rake for the graveside service. All are invited to the reception following the graveside service at the Duve Residence, 203 2nd St. SW, Rake. The Funeral Mass and graveside service will be live streamed on Oakcrest Funeral Services Facebook Page. Online condolences may be left at www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com
