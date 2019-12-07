ROBERT “BOB” J. MAROLF
MASON CITY – Robert “Bob” J. Marolf, 91, of Mason City, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.
A memorial service will be held 1:00 P.M., Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, 119 S. Georgia Ave., Mason City with Rev. Dan Fernandez officiating.
Memorials may be directed to MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa. Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
