Robert "Bob" J. Lind
MASON CITY-Robert "Bob" J. Lind, 83 of Mason City, passed away Tuesday, December 7, 2021.
Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 13, 2021 at the First Presbyterian Church, 201 Willowbrook Drive, Mason City, IA with Rev. Paul Collier officiating.
Visitation and public viewing will be from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the First Presbyterian Church in Bob's honor.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com
