GARNER – Robert “Bob” Hestad, 79, of Garner, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

A public graveside service will be held 1:30 P.M., Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Ellington Prairie/Faith Lutheran Cemetery northeast of Garner with Rose Visser, lay minister, officiating.

A public visitation will be held from 4:30 P.M. to 7:00 P.M., Friday, June 5th at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner. The family requests that you wear masks and observe social distancing at the visitation.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Robert “Bob” Hestad Memorial Fund or favorite charity. Cataldo Funeral Home, 641-923-2841, www.cataldofuneralhome.com.

