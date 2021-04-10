 Skip to main content
CLEAR LAKE—Robert "Bob" G. Humphrey, Sr., 97, of Clear Lake, IA, died, Weds., April 7, 2021, at the Good Shepherd Health Care Center, Mason City, IA. Funeral arrangements are being completed with Andrews Funeral Homes, Belmond, IA.

