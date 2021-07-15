Robert “Bob” Edward Havranek

A visitation will be held from 5-7 pm on Friday, July 16, 2021 at Fullerton Funeral Home, 302 West Main, Rockford. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am with a one hour prior visitation on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Rudd United Methodist Church, 611 6th St, Rudd, with Pastor Sue Simmons officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Rockford.