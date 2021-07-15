Robert “Bob” Edward Havranek
ROCKFORD-Robert “Bob” Edward Havranek, 92, of Rockford, IA died on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.
A visitation will be held from 5-7 pm on Friday, July 16, 2021 at Fullerton Funeral Home, 302 West Main, Rockford. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am with a one hour prior visitation on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Rudd United Methodist Church, 611 6th St, Rudd, with Pastor Sue Simmons officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Rockford.
Fullerton Schumburg Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 302 West Main, Rockford, Iowa 50468 641-756-3311, www.Fullertonfh.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.