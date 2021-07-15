 Skip to main content
Robert “Bob" Edward Havranek
Robert “Bob” Edward Havranek

ROCKFORD-Robert “Bob” Edward Havranek, 92, of Rockford, IA died on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.

A visitation will be held from 5-7 pm on Friday, July 16, 2021 at Fullerton Funeral Home, 302 West Main, Rockford. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am with a one hour prior visitation on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Rudd United Methodist Church, 611 6th St, Rudd, with Pastor Sue Simmons officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Rockford.

Fullerton Schumburg Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 302 West Main, Rockford, Iowa 50468 641-756-3311, www.Fullertonfh.com

