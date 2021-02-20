Robert “Bob” E. Reeder, Jr.
Northwood - Robert “Bob” E. Reeder, Jr., passed away peacefully at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota on Thursday, February 18, 2021, from complications associated with COVID-19.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, February 22, 2021 at Conner Colonial Chapel, 1008 1st Ave. South, Northwood, IA 50459 with Rev. Becky Sogge of First Lutheran Church in Northwood officiating.
Visitation and public viewing will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 21, 2021 at the funeral chapel. This happens to also be Bob's 75th birthday date.
In lieu of flowers and customary remembrances, the family suggests making a contribution to the Masonic Lodge No. 266 in Northwood or a charity of your choice in Bob's memory.
Conner Colonial Chapel. 1008 1st Ave South, Northwood, IA 50459. (641) 324-1543. ColonialChapels.com.
