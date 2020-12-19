 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Robert "Bob" E. Pals
0 comments

Robert "Bob" E. Pals

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Robert "Bob" E. Pals

Robert "Bob" E. Pals, 91 of Clear Lake passed away Friday, December 18, 2020 at the Rockwell Care Center in Rockwell, IA.

Arrangements are pending with Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel. 310 1st Avenue North, Clear Lake, IA 50428. (641) 357-2193. ColonialChapels.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News