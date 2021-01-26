 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Robert “Bob” Carroll Rustad
0 comments

Robert “Bob” Carroll Rustad

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Robert “Bob” Carroll Rustad

Robert “Bob” Carroll Rustad 88, of St. Ansgar died Friday, January 22, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Center in St. Ansgar.

A private memorial services will be held for immediate family at 1 PM on Tuesday, January 26th at First Lutheran Church with Pastor Christopher Stanley presiding. It will be streamed on the church's facebook page.

Memorials can be given to First Lutheran Church Building Fund, St. Ansgar Booster Club, American Legion Unit 358 St.Ansgar, or Good Samaritan Center.

Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, St. Ansgar, Iowa, is in charge of arrangements, 641-713-4920. www.schroederfuneralhomes.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News