Robert “Bob” Carroll Rustad
Robert “Bob” Carroll Rustad 88, of St. Ansgar died Friday, January 22, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Center in St. Ansgar.
A private memorial services will be held for immediate family at 1 PM on Tuesday, January 26th at First Lutheran Church with Pastor Christopher Stanley presiding. It will be streamed on the church's facebook page.
Memorials can be given to First Lutheran Church Building Fund, St. Ansgar Booster Club, American Legion Unit 358 St.Ansgar, or Good Samaritan Center.
Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, St. Ansgar, Iowa, is in charge of arrangements, 641-713-4920. www.schroederfuneralhomes.com
