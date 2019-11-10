{{featured_button_text}}

CLEAR LAKE – Robert Benton Walker, 92, of Clear Lake, died Saturday, Nov. 9, at Oakwood Care Center, Clear Lake. Per Bob's wishes, his body has been cremated and a private family inurnment will be held in Des Moines. Memorials to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake; 641-357-2193; ColonialChapels.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Walker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments