Robert A. Mannes
LAKE MILLS-Robert A. Mannes, age 69 of Lake Mills, died Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at the Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City, Iowa.

A private family funeral service will be held at 10:30 A.M., Friday, December 4, 2020 at Mittlestadt Funeral Home, 902 East Main St., Lake Mills with Pastor Joel Guttormson of Salem Lutheran Church officiating.

The funeral will be livestreamed on the funeral homes website and facebook page.

Burial will be held at Salem Memorial Cemetery, rural Lake Mills, Iowa. Military Honors will be performed by the Otto Chose American Legion Post #235.

The family suggests that memorials be directed to the Salem Lutheran Church or the donor's choice.

Schott Funeral Homes, Mittelstadt Chapel, Lake Mills in charge of arrangements.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.schottfuneralhomes.com

641-592-0221

