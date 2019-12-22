You have free articles remaining.
GARNER – Rita R. Brcka Kern, 89, of Garner, died Friday, Dec. 20, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City. Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner with Rev. Fr. Jim Dubert officiating; burial in St. John's Catholic Cemetery, Duncan. Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner, (641) 923-2841, with a Scriptural wake service at 3:30 p.m. followed by a Rosary Society rosary. Visitation will resume one hour prior to services at the church; memorials to St. Boniface Catholic Church or MercyOne North Iowa Hospice. www.cataldofuneralhome.com
To plant a tree in memory of Rita Kern as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
