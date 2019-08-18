{{featured_button_text}}

CLARION --- Rita M. Heitkamp, 92, of Ellicott City, Md., formerly of Clarion, died at home Aug. 11. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at First Lutheran Church, 420 First St. NW, Clarion; visitation will be for an hour prior to services at the church.

