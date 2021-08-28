 Skip to main content
Ricky “Rick” Lee Wright
MASON CITY-Ricky “Rick” Lee Wright, 62, of Mason City, passed away Thursday, August 26, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like for you to plant a tree in his memory or directed to the family and a charity will be established at a later date.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapels,126 3rd Street NE.,Mason City.641-423-2372.Colonialchapels.com

