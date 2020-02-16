Ricky ‘Ricardo' Jackson
Ricky ‘Ricardo' Jackson

MASON CITY -- Ricky “Ricardo” L. Jackson, 59, died Monday, Feb. 10, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center. A celebration of life will be 11 a.m. on May 23, 2020, at Mulligans Bar and Grill, 2791 4th St. SE, Mason City. Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. 641-251-1483. ColonialChapels.com

