Ricky L. Carlson
Ricky L. Carlson, age 57, of Mason City, passed away on Sunday August 23rd, 2020 in his home. Ricky was born August 21st, 1963.
Arrangements are being handled by Hogan Bremer Moore Funeral Home. No funeral service is being planned at this time.
A Celebration of Live is being planned for Sunday September 13th, 2020 from 11am until 2pm at The Moose Lodge in Mason City.
