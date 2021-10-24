 Skip to main content
Rick Olson

Rick Olson

MASON CITY-Rick Olson, 71, of Mason City, died at 2:00 am Wednesday morning, October 20, 2021 at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.

A graveside service will be held at a future date at Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com

