Richard Walter Olson

FOREST CITY–Richard Walter Olson, age 87, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Center in Forest City, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M., Monday, December 6, 2021 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 113 5th Ave. East, Leland, Iowa with Pastor Randy Baldwin officiating.

A visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service at the church on Monday.

Burial will be held at Forest Home Cemetery in Leland.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Leland, Iowa.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.schottfuneralhomes.com 641-585-2685