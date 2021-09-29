Richard Talbot
ELDORA-Richard Talbot, age 91, died on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at his home in Eldora, IA.
Visitation will be held Thursday, September 30, from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm at the Honey Creek New Providence Friends Church in New Providence, IA.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, October 1, at the Honey Creek New Providence Friends Church. Interment will follow at the Honey Creek Cemetery rural New Providence.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Talbot Donor Advised Fund.
For more information and online condolences go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.