Richard S. Holstad
Richard S. Holstad, 85, of Northwood, IA passed away on Friday, February 12, 2021 at the Lutheran Retirement Home in Northwood.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, Northwood with Rev. Randy Baldwin officiating. Visitation will be held after the service from 4 – 6:00 p.m. at Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, Northwood. Burial will take place at Sion Lutheran Cemetery at a later date.
Schroeder Funeral Homes, Northwood
641-324-1121, www.schroederfuneralhomes.com
