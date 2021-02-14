 Skip to main content
Richard S. Holstad
Richard S. Holstad

Richard S. Holstad

Richard S. Holstad, 85, of Northwood, IA passed away on Friday, February 12, 2021 at the Lutheran Retirement Home in Northwood.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, Northwood with Rev. Randy Baldwin officiating. Visitation will be held after the service from 4 – 6:00 p.m. at Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, Northwood. Burial will take place at Sion Lutheran Cemetery at a later date.

Schroeder Funeral Homes, Northwood

641-324-1121, www.schroederfuneralhomes.com

