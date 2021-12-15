Richard “Rick” Dale Groth
MASON CITY-Richard “Rick” Dale Groth, 64, of Mason City, IA passed away Sunday, December 12, 2021 at the University of Minnesota Medical Center.
Memorial services will be held at 10:30 AM Friday, December 17, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 213 North Pennsylvania Ave, Mason City, IA with the Rev. Dan Gerrietts officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 until 8 PM Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church. With respect to others masks are required at church. Online condolences maybe left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are being handled by Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City, Iowa 50401; 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
