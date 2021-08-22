Richard O. Wolter

BELMOND-Richard O. Wolter, 79, of Belmond, formerly from Osage, passed away Friday, August 20, 2021 at Iowa Specialty Hospital in Belmond.

A Memorial Service for Richard Wolter will be held on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 26, 2021 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa 50421, 641-444-3248